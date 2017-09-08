Washington state couple indicted in text message abuse case

A federal grand jury has indicted a Washington state couple accused of sexually abusing children after an airline passenger reported seeing text messages about the abuse on a man's phone during a flight.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 56-year-old Michael Kellar and 50-year-old Gail Lynn Burnworth were indicted Wednesday and will be arraigned later this month.

They were charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography, the News Tribune ( http://bit.ly/2f9gSmc ) reported.

Kellar was also charged with attempting to entice a minor and Burnworth was also charged with child rape, molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Lawyers for the two declined comment.

They were arrested after a passenger reported seeing text messages on Kellar's phone discussing giving children drugs so they would be unconscious while being abused.

A federal pornography charge conviction would mean a minimum of 15 years in prison, and could result in a sentence up to twice that. The enticement charge could result in a 10-year minimum sentence and up to life behind bars.

Police in San Jose, California, arrested Kellar in the city's airport July 31 after a flight from Seattle.

The plane passenger told authorities that Kellar was sitting in front of her and texting about the abuse with a large font on a large smartphone. The font and screen were so big that the passenger was able to take photos of Kellar's text conversation, police said.

The passenger alerted the flight crew.

