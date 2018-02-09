Weather Service forecasts heavy snow from Chicago to Detroit

A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that's forecast to drop about a foot of snow in some areas closed schools Friday and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

The National Weather Service issued winter-weather warnings and advisories across the upper Midwest. The snow that began falling late Thursday afternoon is expected to continue through Friday as the storm moves east.

American, United and Southwest airlines warned travelers to expect more flight cancellations to and from Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

The expectation of up to 12 inches around Chicago prompted officials to close the city's public schools to about 390,000 students on Friday. Classes were also cancelled in the city's suburbs.

Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner John Tully said 300 salt-spreading plows hit the streets late Thursday and will continue their work through Friday.

Weather service meteorologist Charles Mott said the morning rush in Chicago "is gonna be trouble."

Meteorologist Trent Frey said the forecast is for up to nine inches of snow in Detroit through late Friday. Schools across Michigan cancelled classes.

"We've got 6-9 in the forecast for Metro Detroit, but it's looking more like it's going to be in the upper range," Frey told the Detroit News. "It'll depend on how the snow event unfolds, but we're expecting a bigger band of snow to set up."

AAA Michigan recommended that drivers stay off the road if possible.