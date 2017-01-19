White House Denies Clemency for Indian Activist Peltier

President Barack Obama has denied a clemency request by American Indian activist Leonard Peltier, who has spent most of his life in prison in the killing of two FBI agents in South Dakota in 1975.

Peltier's attorney, Martin Garbus, says they got a letter from the White House on Wednesday night saying their application has been denied.

Garbus says Peltier is upset and considers the decision a death sentence.

Peltier's supporters say he was wrongly convicted in the killings of FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams during a shootout on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in 1975. He has exhausted his appeals and his parole requests have been denied. They saw the clemency request as their last chance for winning his freedom.

The FBI maintains he's guilty.