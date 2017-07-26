Widow of slain NYPD detective gives birth to their daughter

NEW YORK — Jul 26, 2017, 8:50 AM ET
New York Police Department officer, Wenjian Liu was killed Dec. 20, 2014, as he sat in his car in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The widow of a slain New York City detective has given birth to their child more than two years after his death.

Sanny Liu, the widow of Detective Wenjian Liu, gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Angelina at a Manhattan hospital Tuesday. Liu used in-vitro fertilization with sperm that was preserved after her husband's death.

Detectives Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos were both gunned down in a December 2014 shooting.

The Lius had only been married about three months when Detective Liu was killed. Sanny Liu says she never gave up the idea of having a child.

The new mother says she's excited to introduce her daughter to the New York Police Department, which she affectionately refers to as her "big blue family."