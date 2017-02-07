Witnesses Help Rescue Pilot, 84, From Fiery Plane Crash

An 84-year-old pilot is in stable condition after being helped from his single-engine plane after it crashed in western North Carolina.

John Henry Shell Sr. of Morganton was flying his plane when it came down shortly before 5 p.m. Monday in Burke County.

Morganton Public Safety Chief Ronnie Rector told local news outlets that Shell was taken to a nearby hospital and then transferred to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Shell was out of the plane, and Tyler Woodard and Brian Stevens helped the pilot get away from the burning wreckage. Woodard said he heard the plane sputtering and saw it explode when it hit trees near his apartment.

No one else was in the plane.

Federal experts were expected Tuesday to begin investigating the cause of the crash.