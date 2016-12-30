Women Who Said They Were Secretly Filmed to Get up to $26K

More than 5,500 women who said they were secretly recorded during pelvic exams by a gynecologist at Johns Hopkins will each receive at least $20,000 as part of a $190 million settlement with the hospital system.

WBAL-TV (http://bit.ly/2iNGfOc) reports that determination letters have been sent to the approximately 9,600 women who said they were victimized by Dr. Nikita Levy at a Johns Hopkins-affiliated clinic in Baltimore.

The plaintiffs have been divided into four categories based on the severity of injuries. Citing documents it has obtained, the television station reports that about 8,300 of the plaintiffs will receive money ranging from about $1,800 to more than $26,000.

Levy killed himself in 2013 after the allegations emerged.

Settlement administrators did not return the television station's calls Thursday to confirm the amounts awarded.

