A Long Island mom was struck and killed by a careening vehicle on Mother's Day, after she saved her daughter’s life by pushing her out of the way.

Diane Aluska, 55, and her 16-year-old daughter Jenna were walking home from a church service on Sunday in Lindenhurst, New York, when the vehicle came plowing towards them, ABC affiliate WABC in New York reported on Monday.

Aluska managed to push her daughter out of the way of the vehicle, but was pinned by the car and died later on Sunday of massive injuries, according to police. Jenna, who was not seriously injured in the accident, was notified of her mother’s death on Monday.

Diane Aluska & her 16 yr old daughter were walking. Driver lost control of car, hit pair. Diane was killed. More at 6 #lindenhurst @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/4NHTl1Y9ES

Police said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 80-year-old Ann Riolo, had accidentally put her car in reverse.

"She had thought that she put it in drive," Suffolk County police officer James Murphy told WABC. "[She] left it in reverse, hit the gas, started speeding backwards, lost control and jumped the sidewalk."

Kenny Aluska, Diane Aluska’s husband, told WABC on Monday that he wished more people would act as selflessly as his wife did.

"It was a beautiful thing that she did," he said. "She gave up her own life for her child. In this world, there's such selfish people that they're just thinking of themselves. More people in the world should be like her."

Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident and no criminal intent is suspected.