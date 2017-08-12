Members of Parliament embrace one another after parliament passed the same-sex marriage bill in the Federal Parliament in Canberra, Dec. 7, 2017.
Gay couples will be able to legally marry in Australia after a same-sex marriage bill sailed through parliament on December 7, ending decades of political wrangling. / AFP PHOTO / SEAN DAVEYSEAN DAVEY/AFP/Getty Images
Sean Davey/AFP/Getty Images
YOU JUST SAW:
PHOTO: Members of Parliament embrace one another after parliament passed the same-sex marriage bill in the Federal Parliament in Canberra, Dec. 7, 2017.