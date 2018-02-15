Transcript for 17 killed in deadly Florida school shooting; suspect expected in court

Hours earlier the nineteen year old opened fire inside his former high school. This video shows the terror inside his school audio to register to broadcast. So men I think men and done New London going on earth and I hear this son and I saw this figure out there instead thing. And in none. It students some barely teenagers hiding under desks fearing for their lives away this right. Drain and crying and I don't know how real life somebody down always dreaming really helped me come baby swat teams swarmed the school. Or yeah. Parents desperate to contact their children students still looking for their friends. In the chaos the shooter walked right out with each other students escaping he was later arrested without incident. Police say Cruz was armed with an a schools as he was expelled for disciplinary reasons and faculty have been warned to not letting on campus. School represented something to the shooter. His anger and revenge was vented on this school for either something that happened to him there when he was a student. That's unclear at this point. School here is close for the rest of the week and the town's bringing grief counselors for the students starting this morning. Then in Condace right that's manually for us live in park in Florida Maggie thank you. And many of those who know the suspects are pending a dark picture of a young man assessed with weapons. New video shows a swat team taking him into custody about a mile from the school clung classmates as years ago when they were in the seventh grade. This suspected shooter punched a window and said quote. I'm gonna cause Carmel one day. Be prepared this. Students at the schools say it's no surprise he's been named the gunman describing him as a troubled young man. The nineteen year old was known to show off knives and guns and as social media accounts. Author Laurie worked on the scene and it's going to be and some without reacting we do our kids who took talent back saying that isn't this the ones who have the school but it turns out you know. And one predicted it it's good that's crazy. Students a he was also known to make threats about shooting up the school. Still seventy think I swear to god how she got this school and then say a lot saner around you name. I just let them that day he can look to you later on in pain and apologize he said and I'd Sosa case the teen was expelled Glenn.

