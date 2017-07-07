Activists stage sit-ins at Senate offices to protest health care bill

For senators who didn't hold town hall meetings, protesters brought the town halls straight to their front door. ABC News'Ali Rogin reports.
1:48 | 07/07/17

And protesters trying to fight the Senate's GOP health care bill here at home are taking their cause right to their lawmakers doorsteps. Many senators are avoiding town hall meeting so constituents are bringing those meetings to their sentences ABC's Alley Rogen looks at the dramatic confrontations. Senators who are in Holden town hall meetings this recess protestors brought the town halls street to them. Staging sit in groups and offices around the country. A nationwide display of opposition to the Republican health care lake one outside the Phoenix office of senator Jeff flake the property manager barring them from entering the private building. To be able to cool what he's going yeah. Not allowing his conviction and he went and protesters also filled senator Tom cotton softness in Little Rock, Arkansas high. This is less. And chanted outside majority leader Mitch McConnell to headquarters in Kentucky. Not get sick. Let me I'm glad. Most protesters didn't get a meeting with their senator. But activists in senator Couri gardeners Denver office didn't get a fifteen minute phone call. UK Germany people talk review 128. I just appreciate your company up eat vegetables or bombs. A few senate Republicans did hold town halls. Like Ted Cruz of Texas who had since spirited exchanges. I'm happy to have a conversation but if we're just yelling back and forth at each other we will week we can't have them. Senators will get back to debating the health care bill next week when they return to Washington. But already there are ten senators who say they can't support this version of the bill and these protests aren't going to make it any easier for them to get on board.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

