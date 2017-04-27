Transcript for Campus free speech battle erupts in Berkeley

For weeks now DeVon headlines going back and forth over controversy surrounding conservative writer and culture. And a planned speech at the University of California at Berkeley. But down despite her speech during cancel campus police are still gearing up for some major protest ABC's manga released sorting it all out for us this morning and joins us here. Conseco morning. Good morning while this is just the latest conservative commentator Dick into a fight with UC Berkeley. And once again at the heart of this battle is free speech. We count of First Amendment people have fought and don't hide it. For the right to free speech conservative commentator Ann Coulter is fighting for her right to say what she wants. Claiming on Fox News that anything less would be a violation of her right to free speech they want to destroy untrue and squelch conservatives. UC Berkeley argues her outspoken right wing politics will trigger violent protests. He SARS specific and credible threats that we taken seriously. And says they must prioritize the safety of their students. A re occurring concern at UC Berkeley after campus has become a magnet or X protesters. This was in February. When more than a thousand protesters turned to violence successfully stopping self described the right wing indirect role my million novelist from speaking there. He's up and not welcome him and just two weeks ago the streets of Berkeley erupted with and her kids fighting against trump supporters. Now the school once known as the birthplace of the free speech movement. He's accused of shutting down just that even getting heat from liberals who blame UC Berkeley for keybank to left wing radicals. But Berkeley you know used to be the cradle of free speech and now it just be cradle for days. I feel like this is the liberals version of Burke book burning. Even senator Bernie Sanders is defending Coulter is right to speak on campus. Telling the Huffington Post people have a right to give their two sense worked give a speech without fear of violence and intimidation. Berkley says they did not cancel Coulter is appearance but rather offered her another date during the first week of may when they could better control public safety. Coulter rejected the offer countering there are no classes at Berkeley the week of in the east second. All the people who should have been standing up for the First Amendment here all ran away with the tails between their lags. And this fight is far from over right now college Republicans and a conservative group are suing Berkeley for unequal rules and an equal access. There's also talk that trump supporters will hold some kind of event in support of corporate at if those groups who oppose her are also there. Police worry things could get ugly. Mean the whole point they said of avoiding canceling her speech was because they couldn't. Then provide the security necessary they're worried about violence and now it sounds like they're expecting it one way or the other. Let's just a cold for way of saying that specifically that's that's an inflamed rhetoric that we consent are it is right quite a bit about this as well calling it a sad day free speech Maggie thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.