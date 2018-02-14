Transcript for Climber dies after fall on Mount Hood, several others rescued

And we turn out to the high altitude rescue unfolding on the slopes of organs Mount Hood several climbers became stranded there in very dangerous conditions as the weather started to warm up. And one man even fell hundreds of feet to his death. Overnight rescue crews in Blackhawk helicopters helped pull the remaining six climbers on Mount Hood to safety. They became trapped after conditions on the steep slopes quickly turn dangerous. Fallen rock and ice. Which is. Normal win the freezing at night and then they get so warm during the day. The rescue effort started after another climber Fella to a thousand feet near the summit. People in the area rested his aide performing CPR. I think the tape that was not take it I can rock a comment. The man was airlifted to the hospital where he later died this is the worst Kleiman dad experience Fisher condition was this climber decided to turn around when he noticed the conditions deteriorating was like a layer by senate crews and on top. Another layer thicker ice and sea where China lake kick steps against schools then can you can get. Security from the that was kind of just for you can often crumble and even experienced climbers and a hard time. The rescue comes just in time with a forecast of eighteen degrees predicted overnight at the wind chill factor of negative one with a high chance of snow. At least 100 fatalities have been reported on mountain hood the most recent was in August of last year. And it was another frightening moments during that rescue a woman coming down the mountain with two climbers were suddenly unable to move. Rescuers brought her down on a sled using a rope. Pulling her at 600 feet at a time.

