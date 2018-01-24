Transcript for 2 dead, 18 wounded in shooting at Kentucky high school

Good music good morning on this Wednesday after just Gibson and I Maggie early gain further analysts say that we began with several new developments overnight from that school shooting in Kentucky. We learned that 215 year old students were killed. But a motive for the attack remains unclear. And take a lead this is the eleventh school shooting in America so far this year alone it's only January 24. Overnight a community in Kentucky leaning on each other and their faith lord be with those who were in the midst of this. Tragic situation. Just hours earlier chaos of this high school south of Paducah. Perhaps elected Peter. People don't want to. A male student with a handgun opening fire and a common area killing Bailey holt and Preston cope. Both fifteen years old another eighteen people injured we all started running towards a library office. And once we got there we just shut the lights off sat down lock the doors if the fact. Not letting you what to do. Kennedy's Greg's a senior at the school was talking with friends when the shots were fired. Knowing how hard hearted at close like my Indian balloon earth are from them aren't that that I thought of those really allowed. And then after that I heard five more or not it was like unmistakable. He and an event to be really bad. The shooting taken place just days before the school's homecoming dance which was supposed to be held in that same common area. It's credited penny that Friday we're supposed to be in there everybody happy and dancing and haven't they get term and today two people. Lost a lot of. The suspected shooter was taken into custody without incident police have spoken with his parents but only able to release a few details about him. Because he's a juvenile. Tony came out and anarchy not sitting on third test charm and he needs our prayers and failing in our prayers because. I mean as much as it just terrible situation that's only prayer that's gonna get us there it and they needed just mention anybody else. We'll some mother's own need prayers and thoughts police say three of the injured students are in critical condition. The alleged attacker is said to be a member of the school band he's expected to face murder and attempted murder charges.

