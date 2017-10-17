-
Now Playing: Back to school with 'The Giz Wiz' Dick DeBartolo
-
Now Playing: Top 5 most underrated gadgets of the summer
-
Now Playing: New Tech Items to Help Around the House
-
Now Playing: Disney night at Dancing With the Stars
-
Now Playing: John McCain at the Liberty Medal ceremony
-
Now Playing: DIY-ing? The Giz Wiz has tools to help
-
Now Playing: Oil rig explosion near New Orleans
-
Now Playing: Is the American mall dead?
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Fires in California
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'The Foreigner' and 'The Meyerowitz Stories'
-
Now Playing: Fall personal finance trends
-
Now Playing: Bike upgrades with Dick DeBartolo
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'The Mountain Between Us' and 'Blade Runner 2049'
-
Now Playing: Honoring the Las Vegas heroes and survivors
-
Now Playing: Reporter's Notebook feat. Gio Benitez
-
Now Playing: Equifax 'making millions' off data breach? Former CEO faces angry senators
-
Now Playing: Amazon introduces its 2nd generation smart home speaker
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the 'Sammies'
-
Now Playing: Celebrating International Rabbit Day
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Hurricane Maria