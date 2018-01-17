Transcript for Dreamers' fates loom as lawmakers fight over immigration

And speaking of the battle over immigration that is lurching forward on several fronts there is however one common thread no one involved in the debate on any side. It's turning down the heat. Overnight Jeff Sessions calling for stricter immigration laws we should be like Canada. We should evaluate them and make sure they're going to be lawful. They're not threats to us the attorney general on cable these same people who come to be westward should have certain skills. What good does that do to bring in semi his ill literate in their own country has no skills it is going to struggle in our country and not be successful. That is not walk a good nations should do and now we we need to get away from. The comments come as tensions flare over protections for dreamers this is turned into a this show. Homeland Security secretary Krista Nielsen facing a barrage of questions on Capitol Hill. She was in the room when sources say the president used a vulgar slur to describe African countries. You're under oath the president. Trump use this word. Gore is substantially. Similar words. To describe certain countries. I did not hear that word used Nasser I'm not that isn't questioned the use anything similar to that describing. Certain countries. The conversation is very and passions I don't to steep that the president was using tough language Cory Booker here seething with anger. Would Dick Durbin called me I had tears of rage the New Jersey senator hearing into Neilson after her claim that she didn't hear the president use the boulder ward. The commander in chief. In the Oval Office meeting. Referring to people from African countries and Haitians. What the most vile and vulgar language went ignorance and bigotry collide with power it is a dangerous force and our country. Your silence in your leisure is complicity the president for his part tried to extinguish a racial firestorm saying he. Welcomes all immigrants I want him to come in from everywhere everywhere the president then ordering the reporter out of the Oval Office after this question. People to come and promote. And the secretary of Homeland Security is also being criticized for saying that she's not sure whether most people are Norway. Are indeed white. As immigration debate rages a Justice Department has not requested the Supreme Court rule on whether the White House can actually and the dock a program for those young immigrants.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.