Transcript for Exclusive behind-the-scenes look of Maluma's tour

It can you hear it secure their. Claiming her hips don't lie hell yes. Can't really cheer dance when it's all about the hang out that in there eating out I. And she's definitely not lying when he calls the young singer in the loom out one of the most talented people that she's ever met. Haven't you Colombians are on this month Billboard Magazine covered up for several awards at this weekend's billboard Latin music awards and from New York City to Los Angeles have spent a good part of last two months learning about the loom. And his family and following his successful US toward. But you don't know the name Murayama yet just wait. He's the biggest Latin music star on the on the current cover of Billboard Magazine with fellow Colombians Shakira stars in an official World Cup anthem. Hundred hours. And is in the midst of a sold out 22 city North American arena tour. The singer's fans are primarily drawn to his pulled its. I didn't know we'll be back I don't look. Shall there is that yes and 32 million into Graham followers can't be wrong I think then. My followers do feel that unreal so who's bloom. I'm Adam in new York at the Mandarin Hotel to try to find out. The stage name mom loom ma the first two letters of his mom dad and sister's name should 24 year old initially wanted to be a soccer star but then started singing and sold his mixed tapes on the streets of Medellin was bitter realization that singers probably. Hook up more than soccer players. Well if you have. I don't know an in strict. It made me Mullah Omar as part of a big new wave of Latin artists invading the U less each she. You were called just received those records seven million units last year proving there's a large market for Latin music. Loomis sultry tones and sex appeal correctly got trained. Dispersant laden. Worldwide top ten hits. Including some incredible and audio cassette. Zinc iron they have canceled Saturday because that is yeah when did you realize it's working out the most time making money. Please see them things are happening for real and people wants to buy concert. And they want to see performance that's that's when you does when you realize who he is doing great things would would your career. Then the call start. From stars like Ricky Martin Shakira wanting to work within the when I got very too much Solana and commander for the first and as she says she like many museum all of thing I've filling that yeah absolutely she's the issue of the queen and OK Manama. You're doing great to Colombian exports collaborated on the worldwide top ten hit John tied. And we'll. Yeah. The union that can move an old mummified international. Stars. Anything if it just signed what do you think. I'm quite big enough. I just met him in LA for one of his two sold out shows there his primary concern is getting out of this chair in his dressing room. What's hard is it gonna say 200. Glickman. Well kind of crazy beautiful to us at every stop his family. And new puppy joining him on war emotions my direction I love her like crazy. As well as members of this team including his designer what does that tell that his wardrobe changes for every show thanks to built and gabbana. At what point does he get to the shirts. Sometimes he he's you know his own 600 tons with a jacket and move. Yeah is that you should we were given incredible. Backstage access many. There's about six when he right now. But like two hours before he goes out state. Many hours rehearsing the nineteen sound set list. It just a hydraulic lift that sweeps across the audience and the dancers. They do their thing showtime. And Bloomberg makes it to the stage. With his girlfriend and intent. The capacity crowd of 181000 goes. And as if the crowd couldn't get any louder. Backstage we learned of the big surprise. The crowd reaction seismic. A great guy. But the blessings of Ricky secure and millions of worldwide pants. The Loomis superstar status is on the rise. So when did security tackle you with the right after right after that Barton said okay that'll be your last Hansen. The city estimates that are having children out of Paris doesn't show the knicks' next. There isn't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.