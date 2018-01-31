Transcript for Fact Check: State of the Union's standout lines

One of the longest speeches in some fifty years of president speaking their for an hour and twenty minutes and for the most part he managed to stick to the script. About Americans are keeping a close on whether or not he stepped to the facts ABC Mary Alice parks tells us how the president did on that note. Good morning area. President trump has been known to play footsie with Alton and he lacks. But the facts from time to time but during his first State of the Union Address president trump mostly stuck to his strident. Prudent talking points. The one thing exception immigration. Where the president painted a grim picture exaggerated what we know to be true. And then they ain't some UBS client. Under the current broken system. A single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited numbers. Of distant relatives. In fact. Today's citizens and green card holders can only petition for immediate family members knots an unlimited number and there was this. In recent weeks to terrorist attacks in New York were made possible by the visa lottery and chain migration. In the age of terrorism these programs present risks. We can just. No longer afford. That was mostly spent the two men involved in those attacks did come to the country legally. Through those programs but seem to have been radicalized here in the US years after they arrived. The president said the Republican tax cut was the largest in American history that's false. He also said the US was now an energy exporter though the country has been for a long time. He did correctly take credit for having confirmed the largest number of Circuit Court judges can't miss Diane. There thanks to Mary Alice.

