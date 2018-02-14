Transcript for FBI Director contradicts White House on Rob Porter's departure

Start things up for the domestic abuse scandal at the White House the FBI is now shooting down some shifting stories. From the trump administration and the White House has been struggling to explain the timeline surrounding the departure of former aide rob Porter was accused of abusing his ex wives. And now the director of the FBI contradicting. The White House ABC's Kenneth Moulton is following the details right now from DC good morning. Good morning guys White House staff secretary rob Porter handle the most sensitive information. We now know the White House continue to employ the top trump made knowing he can I get a permanent security clearance because of his past. This morning contradictory claims are swamping the trunk port Charles. The administration story shifting over who knew what and win. About the domestic abuse allegations against the president's former staff secretary rob Porter his background investigation was ongoing. The White House first saying the FB I was still conducting reporter's background check when his two ex wife's alleged abuse. One releasing this photo of her black guy. The White House had not received. Any specific. Papers regarding. The completion of that background check. But in a stunning twist the president's own FBI director Christopher Wray. Told senators his agents actually gave the White House reports on quarter of four times starting nearly a year ago. The FBI. Submitted. A partial report on the investigation in question in March. And then a completed background investigation in late July. Press Secretary sir Sanders yesterday shifting the blame too little known office in the white towels the White House personal security office which is staffed by career officials. What Everest may have received information and and that they had not completed their process and made a recommendation to the White House for adjudication. The fallout Levy right to chief of staff John Kelly who told the Wall Street Journal. He would have handled the Porter situation any differently saying it was all done right. The Porter scandal has revealed dozens of top top officials including the president's son in law in a by manager commissioner still don't have permanent security clearance says. The White House. Is refusing to comment. Dining Condace Aaron can a potent force live from DC thanks Kenneth.

