Transcript for Friday Rewind: Alabama election

All right so we're closing out another jam packed week of course we had some really troubling news here in New York City had this subway. Bombing attempt and of course the election in Alabama one for the history books out drop. And there yet there were tender moments so that we had happened this week and your favorite pains galaxies and the here now is are we clean Friday Reid. We'll bring you latest right now on that explosion at the Port Authority here in New York earlier at the height of rush this was an effective terrorist attack. Surveillance camera footage capturing a man detonating a homemade pipe bomb strapped to his body. Officials say he's four police officers approached a suspect still on the grounds. Identifying the man as 27 year old hockey I get along and we are underground right now in the subway you can see right there it is all boarded up his beyond that point. That's where the flight home that me. Voters of Alabama reject him Roy Moore to send a Democrat in the senate for the first time a quarter century I have always believed that the people. I had more common than divide us. This has been a very close race and we are waiting certification by the secretary of state. Although election officials in Alabama say there is no reason to question results which are expected to be certified for him the most next. To president trump and amid the national conversation about sexual misconduct. President trumps accusers are now demanding that congress act. I'm arguing the president should not be immune. I'm here has become a half of the president nineteen say that the president has directly and responded and said these allegations are false. This morning Thomas fired continuing its march towards the towns of corporate to reenter into montesinos'. On the ground thousands of firefighters making English stand to protect homes. That is the fourth anchor we've seen it just a few minutes dropping that Eric started flying right over our. Hi this is Billy I was out last week because. This guy had heart surgery Malone is fine everybody. Daddy Verizon's TV but Billy doesn't. It's time for our. It's better than having drew hill and that's TV. His head and yeah. I. Love you. Yeah. That men. Just when I got that's on out of my head to the head to head she back. Oh yeah yeah news yes it was a cool to have those guys here down Cisco had his hat on but the blond hair was still on point I can't see it. After the mishap.

