Transcript for Friday Rewind: Fires in California

Does seem like to say this every week but it really has been a jam packed Sweden with some major headlines of course you have the fire disaster in California you also have the sex scandal. There in Hollywood. But there's also room for a few surprises. So check at our weekly Friday remind. California Burton. They were screaming fire fire fire get out get out wildfires ranging up and down the state producing hundreds of homes to ash. These fires are just literally about burning faster than firefighters can run. It was right here in Santa Rosa a massive fire erupted in the middle of the night before the fire this suburban neighborhood look like any other just look at the image after. This officers reporting on this area just down. At least 21 did a number certain to line. Its blockbuster allegations. Harvey Weinstein movie mogul behind some of Hollywood's biggest hits accused of decades of sexual harassment and launch a new report authorities alleged answering questions about why Weinstein was not prosecuted after this secretly recorded audio during a 2015 NYPD sting operation. Why isn't anti crime brings. Please that'd just wanted to use it how do you. Similar stories are shared by more than twenty women say they were sexually assaulted harassed or rate by Weinstein. Even president trump is weighing in. Was it a stunt. The vice president walking out leaving the colts 49ers game when some of the players were dealing during the -- them he immediately treated this statement. Saying president trump and I will not dignify any event the dis respects our soldiers our flag or our National Anthem 49ers player Eric Reed says it was all of PR stunt. He knew wrong. I've seen that most list consists. He Newman. We are talking again the White House today pushed back. Addition to call that a political stunt he surely outrageous egregious offense to one Trinidad we'll get him in the next round we will we're still in this thing we've. We're winning game. So rarely we're not going to the world no chance or go to the world we're not going to Russia. So what Boeing bought fish didn't fight. The suits are we re still sure that that's. No not in the World Cup Syria we'll have to find another use her first as we know what's Saturday as slime it's bald and be free day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.