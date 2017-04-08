Transcript for Friday Rewind: Peanut-butter jail break

So obvious certainly kicked off with a bat in the White House resignation and. And a peanut butter inspired jailbreak and those are just some of the stories making headlines this week so let's check them all out and the Friday rewind. Tropical for mentally suddenly forming off the Gulf Coast Monday. Kicking off the week with a washout. Emily is now off shore but this thing came in fast and furious dumping up to eight inches of rain across the state. Terror takedown authorities arresting more suspects accused of trying to bring down an Australian airliner reportedly planning to build a toxic bomb. Filled with deadly poison gas Purdue believe it is is limited to exploit. There isn't. Walk the streets of Monday's Venezuela. They'd been protesting president Nicholas wood euros relentless power grab. For you now know. Dozen inmates with rap sheets including attempted murder and robbery allegedly using peanut butter to change numbers above a jailed door. Drinking on new employees into thinking he was opening a cell. Or number what else. They hit that wall and out of northern where the White House admitting that president truck was personally involved in crafting his son's misleading statement. I'm not controversial meeting with a Russian lawyer and. President weighed in as any father would based on the limited information that he had. Communications director Anthony scare remove gene known simply as them huge. Forced out after just eleven days on the job the new White House chief of staff John Kelly pushing for his departure. President's poll numbers and a new low as he backs a sweeping new proposal to slash legal immigration and half. Giving preference to English speakers and skilled workers sparking fireworks in the briefing room this whole notion that while they have learned you know they have to learn English before they get the United States. We're just gonna bring in people from Rupert and Australia it reveals your cosmopolitan. The highest to a shocking degree that you think only people from Great Britain or Australia would speak English is so what has sold. Immigrants have to learn proper English like. Big lake. Felt that day. Naming naming naming. And finally we are settling the debate of all debates which dry and is more yummy. Frank. Close your doors Reynolds. Yeah go to George Reynolds now. But he could he's he's got some frank does not discriminate.

