Transcript for Friday Rewind: Rep. Devin Nunes under fire for seemingly excessive closeness to President Trump

These are closing out another week that was dominated by political headlines and there was still time for a lighthearted comment about. Salad dressing a figure head and excitement ahead of basketball's final four here now is our weekly Friday reliant. I'm not gonna tell you where I was out on the grounds because of course those are all. Classified facilities chairman Nunez is falling down on the job. And seems to be more interest in. And protecting the president that in seeking the truth. If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight somehow that the Russian connection I have confidence in Richard burned me together with the members of our committee. Amended to the bottom and that's he did nothing else from Tenet. Take that statement. I know that we're all gonna make a deal on health care that such an easy one. So I have no doubt that that's gonna happen very quickly. We will need to fight back twice is hard not for the sake of politics. But because these are bad policies that will hurt people. And take our country in the wrong direction. Today has been obviously a very difficult day for me and from my children. But I want to restore my kids and everyone else in this fight is far from over. Hi. Will not allow myself to scapegoat in this case. It was running Chaplin Stefano for us everything that candle light slap my I was in my knees up front and on the ground under the police and almost thirty years. You know countless shootings and not. Many of the multi victim and I'm sixteen I've never been anything like that we're trying to learn my as to why they chose that house was Randall. Or was there some other acknowledged that the suspects had. Did you. I trusted USA gymnastics. But I was sexually abused as were so many other athletes I know that I'm not alone. More than a hundred women have come forward and shared stories there shockingly similar to mine and yes there. And their thing. Would you join me in a standing ovation. At me and carry. Upset city there I'm gonna let you. I'm gonna say a word tomorrow the final four action we're gonna find out if it's going to be an all Carolina. I'm championship game on Monday and then of course you have Washington. Of course represented by you can zag actually. That is the Pacific northwest championship possible if he had. This is ABC's world news now informing insomniacs for two decades.

