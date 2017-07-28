Transcript for Friday Rewind: The transgender military battle

So let's take a look in our weekly Friday rewind. Heroic rescue near Tucson Arizona seventeen hikers stranded in raging floodwaters. The sheriff's county chopper racing against time to save. One of the worst cases of human smuggling and tax. Dozens of undocumented immigrants summary from it is triple digit heat. Investigators say surveillance cameras in this Wal-Mart parking lot captured dozens of people jumping out of that truck. Into waiting cars I'm and even ran into nearby woods. As many of the battle for Iraq Britain is now raging with US led coalition forces. Taking advice on the ground in the sand the crackle of gunfire every few minutes. Mr. President do you regret and eating at trump tower million contact with the Russians and exchange and let me be very clear. I did not collude with Russia. Nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign. Who did so. More McCain was welcomed back with elected standing ovation. Fifteen minutes you paled against the dysfunction in Washington. We're getting nothing done my friends we're getting nothing done. President Trump's sudden and sweeping ban using Twitter to reveal it tweeting he will ban transgender people from serving in the military in any capacity. What happens in transgender service members now they immediately thrown out of the Ulster. It's something that the Department of Defense in the White House we'll have to work together as implementation takes place and is done so our awful. For now the estimated 2500. Transgender Americans on active duty can continue to serve. And receive the medical care to which they are currently entitled. The wedding bounds that have gone viral. When United States Marine Corps sergeant Joshua new deals married senior airman emling free hand he always Josh his four year old son gage. He showed just how much he loves dance bride. I may not have given you indicated that flexibility that it didn't. I was so sweet as little reaction.

