Transcript for Friday Rewind: YouTube shooting

It's a March Madness finally came to an end in the first week of April which means sister Jean. Went back home to Chicago we also covered a sewer rescue and severe weather all over the country it's time now for the Friday rewind. We begin with dad breaking news from California the active shooter emergency at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno. I can't look back but upper level we were told us. 39 year old wounded three people on YouTube employees before killing herself. That's seem I've done was reportedly a disgruntled YouTube user was no other connection to anyone working there the group. I'm so I don't believe help both federal and local law enforcement agencies we've spoken to sit there is nothing big could have done to have prevented. This president from speaking publicly for the first time. About the scandal involving stormy Daniels we. We'll begin would present Trump's decision. Send troops to the Mexican border we're going to be guarding our border with the military who. They won't say how many troops how long they'll be deployed more than cost. Severe weather striking the heartland does sixty mile Brower wins in Houston Texas glowing over this anger. System spinning up at least eight reported tornadoes in seed Ohio roofs torn off of homes. Take a look you can do just how powerful it was completely ripping this structured dipped he says now just a pile avoid. Not so that rescue effort in Los Angeles after a teenage boy fell into a huge drainage pipe and then of course was swept away by a river but sewage. After nearly thirteen hours of searching in the dark they finally found him a lesson plans among. When I had noisy at all screaming and listening to love. These days. Mind and in my head I lost my violently and worry about it I'm. He might have looked I saw some. As I know those guys you know those guys it was me. Do the best record being defense. But apparently needs to go ahead and. You numbers. They don't hug anchored. Okay. That time we thought our crew is trying to jump us yeah exactly ever since then we've been looking over our shoulder at every moment in every now around here. A happy. National as a outside are there you got. Curious. Bottoms up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.