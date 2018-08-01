Transcript for Golden Globe highlights

But hate you know and the Golden Globes it was fifty shades of black you. And the red carpet. Kicking off the awards season of course. A dramatic black county would say on the red carpet. And has gone where the colorful gowns of or use two stars dressed in a black tunic a powerful statement against sexual harassment that has plagued their industry. It was indicted back it has the details from the vehicle's. It was a sea of black celebrities more than color in a show solidarity to fight sexual harassment it inequality. Many also wearing pins with the slogan time's up time. Hour and coats at my years beginning the evening tackling the politically tone set on the red carpet. Yeah man named lady. And remaining gentlemen. The first award of the Knight meet. Going to Nicole Kidman for the lead actors in a limited series or TV movie. The show also waiting be in the best supporting actor and actress category and for best limited series. And he would meet still winning the eight for best drama television series and Elisabeth Moss for best actress in a TV series. We are the story in print. And we are writing a story or sells sterling. This is us actor sterling K brown taking the award for best actor in a TV series. What I appreciate so much about this thing is that I hadn't being seen. Who who I am. And being appreciated for who I am James Frey go winning best actor a disaster artist for playing Tommy would know who he brought on stains. Oprah Winfrey made history becoming the first African American woman honored with the Cecil B. DeMille award want all the dar. That a new. Yeah. In for best picture three billboards. The Golden Globes is said to offer what are the best previews of what and who will win at the Oscars which airs right here ABC. On March Ford. Can this in Maggie. Yen down to the nominations come out a little bit later on this month on January 24 there was an interesting moment is as watching but Allison Janney who of course was in west wing and several other shows but she was and I Tonya and she won for best actress there. For the movies and she thanked Tonya Harding who was there in the audience and a very lengthy speech. But ironically. Did not mention Nancy Kerrigan at all. During that entire thing. I Nancy it is not I Nancy you're right it is like Tanya so while.

