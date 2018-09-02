Transcript for Government goes into brief shutdown as senator delays votes

Are gonna start off the half hour with some breaking news the budget showdown on Capitol Hill has triggered it another government shutdown. A two year bipartisan bill was expected to sail through the senate. The conservative Republican Rand Paul from Kentucky held up the vote in protest of what he calls out of control government spending. Well ABC's Alley Rogen is pulling an all nighter on Capitol Hill with us and she joins us now with the very latest good morning Alley. Good morning Diane and Candace well this is the second time in less than a month that congressional gridlock has led to a government shutdown. And this time it took a lot of people by surprise senate leaders had just come to an agreement to fund the government for two years. With big increases in domestic and military spending. They were preparing to vote on any just in time to avoid another government shutdown. But senator right Rand Paul threw a wrench in their plans he took to the floor around 6 o'clock yesterday evening the start railing against the bills hefty price tag. And despite pleas from members of his own party to let this might go. Pocket the protest going until the wee hours of the morning. Yes it is and so what happens next with all of this. Well when the senate that does and it just pass this bill as we expected. And now it goes to the house where the fate is a little bit less known if it does pass the house it's going to pass by a very. Very slim margin if it does it will then head to the president's desk well where he is expected to sign it. Immediately because he wants to stop that shut down from causing any real pain. But Diane intended if the house does not pass this two year budget agreement it's not clear if they have a plan B in my. Honda and what they had a plan in mind only there to physically here quite frequently to hopefully they can find a resolution now he wrote in their life for. For us up from DC thank Sally. Thanks having.

