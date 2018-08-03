Transcript for Gun safety advocates keep pressure on Capitol Hill

Legislation in response to the Florida high school shooting is moving at the state level but congress still hasn't taken action. And those who have been affected by gun violence are working to change that ABC's Alley Roca reports. Three weeks after the Parkland school shooting. Gun safety advocates are keeping the pressure on Washington we are sick of living like this so I assure you we will be relentless. Democratic senators post nine people direct any affected by gun violence to talk about what they wanted to seen from their representatives. Fred Gutenberg whose daughter was killed it Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school said lawmakers must keep up the momentum even after a major march planned for leader this month. I don't need all of view and I have to hold all of you accountable to making short. This is seen as a real moment not a political moment a moment of change in moment where you'll need to stand up and be leaders and do something. Florida lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday that would raise the minimum age to by all guns to 21. And establish a three day waiting period for most firearm purchases. It does not ban assault style rifles like the one used in the attack as the students want it. And it does allow some teachers and school employees to arm themselves. On a voluntary basis. At last provision is very controversial. One teacher at the Washington forum with firmly opposed now I'm being asked to be an armed guard. This is not a school where I want to teach. Elsewhere on Capitol Hill for the senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson. Introduced a bill to help states establish restraining orders for people considered too dangerous to possess a firearm. These are not small things they're meaningful they don't go as far some people want. But I I think they are steps in the right direction. Next week the Senate Judiciary Committee is hosting federal agency officials to get their recommendations for how to stop school shootings. And then that big march on Washington is happening march 24. Alley wrote in ABC news Capitol Hill thanks Alley.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.