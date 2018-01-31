Transcript for Highlights: State of the Union Address

Tired but first let's say this half hour president reaching out to Democrats and vowing. To make America great again for all Americans. Just hours ago right there at the capitol the president made an appeal for unity in his first State of the Union Address he called on both parties to work together. On a one point five trillion dollar plan to rebuild the country's infrastructure. The president announced that he signed an order to keep open the detention center at Guantanamo Bay Cuba and he also touted his tax cuts in booming economy. This in fact is our new American moment. There has never been a better time. To start living the American dream. So to every citizen watching at home tonight. No matter where you've been or where you've come from. This is your time. If you were card. If you believe in yourself. If you believe in America. And you can dream anything. You can be anything. And did get there we can achieve absolutely. Anything. So did talk immigration reiterating his proposal you might say to. To grant legal status and a path to Susan and shifted nearly two million young people they also talked about the importance and beefing up border security. So tonight I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties Democrats and Republicans. To protect our citizens of every background color religion and qui. My duty. And this sacred duty. Of every elected official in this chamber. Is to defend Americans. To protect their safety their families their communities. And their right to the American dream. Because Americans. Are dreamers too. Reference to dreamers triggered some boos from the audience not from the office get a state of the union yeah but the crowd was mostly receptive to the president's positive tone giving him more than eighty. Stand innovations. But it is not enough to come together only in times of tragedy tonight. I call upon all of us to set aside our differences. To seek out common ground and to summon that unity we need to deliver for the people. This is really the key these are the people. We were elected to serve. It more than ten Democrats actually boycotted the president's speech while others sat stone faced as he spoke the congressman Joseph Kennedy was selected to give the official democratic response. ABC plus Zach joins us from Capitol Hill and Lana why Kennedy's big message and what are people saying about that speech. Well like the president's state of the union both speeches were actually received overall very positively but he he used his opportunity to. A not only talk about what Democrats but also as an indictment of the president's calls for unity and bipartisanship. He said this administration isn't just targeting the laws that protect us. They're targeting the very idea that we are all worthy of protection. And Kenneth and Diane as you know there is a curse that supposedly follows anybody. Who gives and response whether it's a Democrat or Republican. And it seems that representative Kennedy was not. Was not able to escape that curse tonight some liberal people talking about. What appeared to either be cool or some sweat on the corners of his mouth. At one point there is actually. A new Twitter handle Joseph Kennedy's lips that were talking about the need for chapstick. I and Kenneth. It looks to me like CarMax I hear the that make up went a little bit beyond and just added that would house. It appeared it appeared leader it wasn't there at the beginning. I am not your what do you one but it is getting a lot of attention when there when the tweets from acts Joseph Kennedy's lips says if not us through if not now. Chapstick. What his thinking in government or whatever with Marco Rubio a whole waters situation and what is going on here yeah. Italy and a glass of water to make them properly work but you know then that everybody seems to have that problem this time it seemed like Democrats were anticipating. What has in the past been so. Different called for others in that. Cold room all by themselves without an audience. In this case he was standing in front of people who were applauding and he was feeding off of that a little bit but still. That cursed always get Thea. Now lawyer Fenton. It's a lot at the middle of the night that the president's long gone. Is it just you and the cleaning crew at this point there. It's me it's my producer finally get ahead again XP eight that they had given out us. I snuck up probably asking you hanging in their forests and breaking down what exactly it was our Max. This tech investigator investigative report Atlanta and quit yeah it is written about it thank you.

