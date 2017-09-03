Transcript for Hot dish competition

But in an understatement to say there's been quite a bit of partisan Rinker pervading Capitol Hill and recently he but apparently there is at least one thing for its members of congress. We'll cross the aisle for. Casserole. Yes food and thought yeah ABC's Kelli Rogan kicked it out. Once a year at this nondescript senate meeting room becomes the battleground for a congressional culinary showdown. The seventh annual Minnesota hot dish competition hosted by senator Al Franken. Featuring ten versions of the northstar steeped specialty a variation on the casserole it's a bipartisan affair featuring all ten Minnesota lawmakers. Which Franken said is even more crucial given the charged political atmosphere on Capitol Hill. After a very depressive election. This I think. Is the most important hot dish off ever what this is all about is being neighbors. Sharing. Food and I think every year it just gets more and more the presentations have more wonderful and we don't cheat. The judges got down to business chowing down on dishes with quirky names like a little hot dish on the prairie are the criteria. One pro team some vegetables and a starched frequently tater tots. Franken was part emceed part Khan a sewer. Kean why aren't that it's. And part trash talker at least by the standards of his state which is proud to be Minnesota nice we've done it should Jeter's. And we act passed. Frank ends fellow Minnesota lawmakers have all sorts of political views but he said the hot dish competition is a chance to put all of that aside. Minnesota delegation has certain Minnesota centric issues that we all care about but this that's actually does make a difference we get that get an apartment. And that makes a difference. The big winner with congressman Collin Peterson who won over the judges with his barely eat hot days. Which he called the right to bear arms Alley wrote in ABC news the capitol. Don't ever had bear me and morrow doesn't sound that tasty doesn't sound that bearable. Scandalized by the way the cavaliers have had success in recent years thank you for my yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.