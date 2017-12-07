'Insomni-Hacks': Flourless banana oat pancakes

More
ABC News' Diane Macedo shows you how to start the morning right with her healthy alternative recipe for a breakfast favorite.
3:24 | 07/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Insomni-Hacks': Flourless banana oat pancakes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48586120,"title":"'Insomni-Hacks': Flourless banana oat pancakes","duration":"3:24","description":"ABC News' Diane Macedo shows you how to start the morning right with her healthy alternative recipe for a breakfast favorite. ","url":"/WNN/video/insomni-hacks-flourless-banana-oat-pancakes-48586120","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.