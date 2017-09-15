-
Now Playing: Dylan O'Brien and Peter Travers attempting to sing 'Cheek to Cheek' is the best thing you'll hear today
-
Now Playing: 'American Assassin' star on his big screen comeback
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'American Assassin' and 'Brad's Status'
-
Now Playing: Tim Laird's tailgating party
-
Now Playing: Bette Midler is 'fine' after an 'accident' in her Broadway show
-
Now Playing: Heather Locklear hospitalized after car accident
-
Now Playing: Impeachment of Bill Clinton explored in new History Channel series
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' anchors sing their favorite jingles
-
Now Playing: Exclusive first look at 'Fuller House' season 3
-
Now Playing: Angelina Jolie opens up about her new film 'First They Killed My Father'
-
Now Playing: Security under review after an incident at Prince George's school
-
Now Playing: Selena Gomez reveals her best friend donated a kidney to her
-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' tries to stop leaks of series finale
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga hospitalized with 'severe pain'
-
Now Playing: 'Sister Act' cast reminisces about auditioning for the film
-
Now Playing: Captain America confronts his evil counterpart in Marvel's 'Secret Empire: Omega'
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian introduce daughter Alexis Olympia
-
Now Playing: Michael Jackson's brother, nephews recall learning of Dee Dee Jackson's death
-
Now Playing: North Korean missile launch over Japan