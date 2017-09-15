Transcript for Insomniac Theater: 'American Assassin' and 'Brad's Status'

Checking out to movies opening this. And this morning where to start with American assassin for some Dylan Bryant is back on screen after that accident on the set of maize runner that nearly killed him. In this film he plays a CIA black ops were crude under the training of Cold War veteran Michael Keaton. Looking for revenge after losing his fiancee in a terror attack. It. Wasn't bad things and you. You prioritize those who need or terrorists we think that qualifies you from a selection process I guess whose funeral going to hang compelling against actually seconds and I have it takes to make your selection process so. We say. Don't. You can sustenance through here like this well in the movies. Pretty interest in look here the critics however apparently. Don't think American assassin has what it takes giving it a 45%. Splat on rotten tomatoes Alan salt and says. It starts slow but picks up speed and just out runs its own cliches to make firm gripping two hour ride. And Sheri Linden says it packs a muscular bloody punch. But mainly it's well oiled diversion. Next to Brad status a funny bit like coming of age reality check the Ben Stiller plays Brad Sloan 47 years old. Starts to question whether he has failed in life. Artery connecting with his college buddies he can't help but compare his average life with their high paying and glamour. Now looks. Somebody asked the value. Forget who. There might ask him about you know where you were whatever happened to you were and I was swept. Just France. Well I'm just. And do my thing. I'm border ready. A hall. But private status is looking pretty good it really the critics they're giving it a solid 83%. I'm rotten tomatoes but and it's not everyone is loving OK John Brooks calls it egg roll and affecting male midlife crisis comedy but. Peter to Bruce asks does the world need another Ben Stiller is now content white men movie. When it's as sharpest satire as writer director Mike White has made absolutely. Yes. OK are there now who knew Philly game Fokker. Careful and look. I think pathetic this. 8 o'clock. There's an I'm lunacy it. It's my belief nothing.

