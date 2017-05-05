Transcript for Insomniac Theater: 'Chuck' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

Yeah yeah. And we got them is that we got the director's chairs it to me in this insomniac theater absolutely am first up is going to be a movie that it's called shock the real story of Rocky Balboa yeah. We charter stars as sharp weapon there. Whose modest heavyweight boxing career change overnight in 1910 B five with his. Now legendary fight against Mohammed Ali inspiring Sylvester Stallone to write and star in rocky. During I'm sorry we'll lose and I'm can boost pleasure to meet you missed a lot confuse people who joke champ. Paul Watson and knowing don't I'll. See Iraqi. So chuck also starring Elisabeth Moss and Naomi Watts is actually scoring solid some B 5% on rotten tomatoes but. Not exactly a knock out for the critics Stephen witty who writes the film directed by French men and written by committee either doesn't face the facts or. Get them wrong to send these details are fun but. They're only set dressing rules and down David Calhoun calls it one for forgiving fans of macho ness style here fast. All right. So it ringing endorsement a fan of out of the poster. This minute ringing endorsement from Tennessee tech had the movie's broad better than to post. Right next to hot tea offering from our parent company Disney Chris Pratt stars as Peter quill. As he and his fellow guardians are hired by a powerful alien race to protect their precious batteries. I'm invaders until it is. Rock it steals the battery. It's why were you thinking do they were. This deal that should have done little time you saw how that I decreases don't know it was not a he terrorists. Realizing motivation was altruism it's really a shame the sovereign state in your intentions and are trying to kill us exactly I would bring saarc. Cast. Yeah. I think right now I don't hold any. We put the big green holdings actually survive that massive space battle. And the guard is trying to escape the mystery of Peter's parentage is revealed. Meanwhile the critics are doing that fateful love of guardians has an 84% certified fresh on rotten tomatoes but. Not everyone so conventions and burst Huntsman writes the surface but the second volume that is of the open ended franchise is simply not as charming as the original. But Michael O'Sullivan says guardians is a toe tapping eye popping indication that. Summer is here and that it might. Not sack after. They had totally cut summer exact thank you for reassuring us Michael. Much to present I just don't. I loved the first wanted sequels optically often aren't as good but it doesn't mean it can't still be enjoyable. Exactly you like the characters which is why you go vacuum system here hopeless entering.

