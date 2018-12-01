Transcript for Insomniac Theater: 'The Post' and 'Paddington 2'

And now for our insomniac feed every doing two movies opening this weekend yeah and this morning we're gonna start with the first ever collaboration between Spielberg Hanks and streaks in England what could go wrong so the post stars Meryl Streep as Washington Post. Legend of the publisher Katharine Graham. Teaming up with Hanks as the editor Ben Bradley. Risking their careers the newspaper. And they're very freedom. As they race to catch up with the New York Times and exposing a massive government cover up secrets is you know. The only couple I knew that both Kennedy and LBJ's wanted to socialize with the words you and your husband view of the ten something there. Since the way things work. Politicians and the press atrocity so that it goes to dinner party drink cocktails and tell jokes while there was a war raging in Vietnam and now we're talking about I'm not. Protecting Leno he got his former secretary of defense government and the man who commissioned. This study I'm wanted to about a dozen client. In any. Protecting the paper. Well is nominated for six golden gloves but it got shut out the post is drawn critical acclaim from many. Mick LaSalle writes if the intention was to send audiences out feeling inspired about journalism. And it's function in a republic conserve their of that mission accomplished. And during a parallel to today Neil pond says it reaches through the years to reverberate. With a timely contemporary show. Next to a different movie and and needed a sequel based on the stories of the character Paddington bear. Paddington to find the little bear worker and a series of odd jobs to buy teeny pop up book for his beloved pop blues his 100 birthday but then he. The book is stole it and it's Harrington who blend into the Clinton jail. Don't know. Excuse me. Mr. knuckles. Yes it's. I just wondered if I could have a liquid about the food. Sinden music can team who want to. We all know like I wouldn't say complain that's Cheney because I just love. People completely. Really the holy. Well. When in that case it's very critique ball and jumping and gusted up Brit. Need I say more I cannot let up. I'm not a lot of marrying him for anything you know there it is. Well when opulent and bombing at the critic developing patenting to giving it -- 100% certified fresh one critic sums it up with. Good writing and seamless digital effects. The calls the well constructed an exceedingly well perform not a bad to good options there for your weekend. That's it for this half hour.

