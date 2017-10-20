Transcript for Insomniac Theater: 'The Snowman' and 'Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween'

Actually very exciting insomniac theater going into this weekend counting down the days to Halloween. We start with a thriller the snowman and start the snowman. Stars Michael fast banner at the detective investigating what he believes could be the resurgence of an elusive serial killer Nate nicknamed the snowman aptly named snow and he races against time to connect the dots between cold cases and a brutal new murder. I know how much you want this but you can't force the pieces to fit. Do you actually think he can. I don't know. I don't think either of us do for shall. Also starring JK Simmons and Val Kilmer the critics do know for sure something may hate that they need the snowman giving it a dismal 26%. Splat on rotten tomatoes. Stephen Dalton writing for all its of its high caliber talent the snowman is a largely pedestrian affair. And Jason Solomon says the snowman is all coal and no carrot despite. A sterling cast and crew talk at a to another moving at easing maybe more of these noble. Well movie wanting this to wish global warming gets. It's a speaking of horror movies. You might hate this one not because it's a horror movie but Tyler Perry's boom and the dia Halloween is back. It brings back the gang that you mess first sequel Medea and adding. They had haunted campground way they soon find themselves running for their lives. Not. Yet you. About what got ahead of what everything and there are how. And why did everything eloped right moment. Mathieu. Yeah. Not at the end that's enough to make or rapper wearing a so this movie is for. Yeah like me so bad that critics have been kept far from the theater are not allowed to release a reviews. So we think it doesn't actually make that much of different so it's called the review for the first Booth. I'm sure brings the same. But he remains a distinctive weirdly compelling character may be some day Perry will make. A good comedy for her how lit here's a thing this is Tyler Perry's house. He's laughing. He's laughing at all here the way to the bank is that and how Atlanta area and it is rake in about mad. So hate on the idea all you want. Hate on boot to all you want to all you critics yeah they are going back to your studio apartment that plate not fast. To. Burn Leonard part six.

