Transcript for John McCain at the Liberty Medal ceremony

We're gonna set things up with that emotional speech by John McCain in the middle of his cancer battle yet he appeared in Philadelphia just a matter of hours ago to accept the liberty medal. At the National Constitution Center and after being diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer over the summer. He delivered a powerful message about the direction of the country. We live panel and made of ideals. Not blood and soil. We are the custodians. Of those ideals at home. And their champion abroad and warning from Senator John McCain Monday night about in the way from the world. In an attack seemingly directed a president trump and his supporters. McCain blasted president brand of nationalism and says the country has a moral obligation to spread the values of the constitution. To fear of the world we have organized and led to three quarters percent tree. To abandon the ideals we have advanced around the globe. To refuse the obligations of international leadership and our duty to remain the last best hope of earth. For the sake of some half baked spurious nationalism. Cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats. And shop problems. It's as unpatriotic. As an attachment to any other tire dogma. But the pass that Americans consigned. To that has cheek that ash heap of history. We will not thrive in a world where our leadership and ideals are absent. McCain was introduced at the liberty medal ceremony by his old friend the former vice president Joseph Biden reflected on their forty years of British army is the Arizona Republican talked about having to carried Biden has luggage. When McCain was still in the navy something he hasn't forgotten. I resented it ever shifts. That right Doug this. Filled these great feisty the former president Barack about by the way was among those who is praising McCain saying that he's grateful for McCain's lifetime. Of service to this country.

