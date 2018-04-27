Transcript for Korean summit: Talk of peace, denuclearization

But I start things up with that big breaking news the leaders of north and South Korea have come face to face. After Kim Jung who became the first head of North Korea to cross. The border so six years ago it's a even six months ago few thought this moment right here would be possible now believe there is sharing warm greetings and then. Walking hand in hand some stunning images after spending years. On the brink of all out war are ABC's doing show is in is monitoring the historic summit and joins us now from South Korea not to far way from Walt where all of that played out good morning to you. Good morning Candace and then yes history in the making indeed. That moment when Kim took the step you could hear an audible for of excitement erupt among 3000 journalists here. Most of them South Korea is in this mega size press room. Then Kim offered mood to step back together into the war at. That was totally honest unscripted with and that was met with cheers a warm welcome ceremony meticulously laid out by the south. The two exchanged hopes for future peace behind doors the I now into their afternoon session. So during what do we expect to come out of those meetings. While both men and Kim are well aware that this summit is up precursor to president Trump's potential meeting with Kim and we know. What presidents have what is he made it clear. Complete verifiable irreversible dismantlement the question as to what extent and by when president trump. Of course the key to lifting sanctions which north creates in desperate need so both. Can the moon will make sure any agreement coming out of this meeting today would not upstage president Temps expected summit would seem talent at this guy again. All right our thanks to Judy shows there in South Korea she's look at it just a few miles from the demilitarized zone. And there are some 5000 journalists who were there in that room with her and she said there is just an audible gasp many of those folks. Were South Koreans at the time. The president expected to meet with. With. Kim Jung un at some point next month heck do we have an idea of a location is yet. Well we it's a wild guess there's talk about Singapore and Mongolia. I aide heard that come and dump where they're meeting today is. Ruled out. Basically the problem is the we hear that he's done his private plane cannot fly more than six hours so the best bet for now it's Mongolia's for the. Before. Many spending night to see the results of that meeting as well but right now the focus is there in South Korea what a big day. For all of you there Julie thanks so much for watching golf course.

