Transcript for Latest North Korea missile test

We're gonna start things up with the latest missile test by North Korea to comes on the eve of the first face to face meeting between president trump. And China's president. City US plans to press China to do more to hold back North Korea. More on the missile launcher and ABC's Joseph we show in Seoul South Korea. Missile fired from mobile bio launcher flew only forty miles which would have normally been a failure but the South Korean military says it may have been a he's or launch on purpose to show lost its defiance and to send a message to president trump and Chinese president seeking pain. North Korea will continue his course of provocative military action is no matter what the outcome is from our lot ago. Defiant intransigence. Opaque. The north Koreans are really not seem to pay any attention or care at all what the trump administration or what she's in ping administration thinks of them. What creative really wants is the one on one with the United States without Beijing involved at least when it comes to nuclear issues. This and be really. So because he USC's three people and most important relevant parts you today's issues are. I did was I don't think it really effective at what the United States to ask somebody to help. And this each. President trump is expected to demand for that help from China. And to do more to raiding Pyongyang's but he did say that if China won't join and he is ready to go let alone. The pass US administration is happy ejected North Korea's demand for direct talks choosing to keep the neighboring countries involved in the form of six party talks. That method has proved ineffective as North Korea's missile technology in nuclear weapons capability have a dance at an alarming rates. This forcing countries like the United States China. Japan South Korea into trying to think up new and potentially more high risk ways to deal with this. The international consensus now is said time is running out. We're dealing with the militarily stronger North Korea under different Plainfield Judy to ABC news Seoul South Korea. Gerri thank you and the secretary of state Rex Tillerson who had very little to say on the matter very deliberately his statement was. North Korea launched yet another intermediate range ballistic missile. The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment. And no one knows exactly what that means does that mean that there we'll just press China to make the moves or does that mean that. We won't say anything but we will act with our military our weapons what nobody knows maybe their keeping since spent time with us.

