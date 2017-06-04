Transcript for Match.com responds to user complaints

In other great singer on buckwheat on Saturday Night Live once saying looking beloved in all the Wong places you shouldn't and Angela and I haven't been apparently Buckley was ahead of this time especially when it comes on line sites that's. The biggest of them all that's dot com is now coming under fire getting a failing grade by the Better Business Bureau ABC's icky to taste. Hello looking at says Norris and Nikki Candace would like to know all about this oh yes please do you know because I don't look at all the long good morning. I have all the details and really surprising and hunt findings. Mats dot com claims to lead more singles to marriage than any other site but are they more interested in love or money. I'm. Match dot com colts it's love connections Singapore my friend Scott Harriet typical that make out. But according to the Better Business Bureau the dating powerhouse as its second worst read it company of more than five million. I don't spam and scams. Sheen has one of match dot com's 17100. Un answered customer complaints there is a pattern and again it has to do with that auto belly when consumers sign up for the cites three month offer they assume they're making a one time payment. So in very fine print at the very bottom of their website you'd have to scroll through several pages. To get to where they note that they auto renew without any warning at all. She says she felt deceived when her 88 dollar twelve weeks subscription was automatically renewed she called. Match to ask for a refund. I said well you know I don't remember ever thinking about who sleep get up to ensure parade have that choice to opt into the auto renewing not just not a that's right so that's happily do things that's. Mats dot com is one of eleven dating web sites including Tinder and OK cupid owns by the Matt's group. Many of them have ever readings. This match in the wrong years its terms and conditions they're protected and we can tell you seen any kind of advertising speaks to that point if the company really wants to be transparent. Instead of having announced hours that happened. Unmatched. Spokesperson tells ABC news. We are working closely with the Better Business Bureau to addressed all past complaints and plea and be back in good standing scene we encourage all customers to contact us directly via the health portals on our site with any concerns. Jane says she's now looking for love offline and outside and keep local available that. Is it worth getting it done yet didn't. The Better Business Bureau says other complaints against Max and tender include fake profiles cat fishing and difficulty. Canceling subscriptions. The key here proceed with caution yes. And there are you know the Better Business Bureau gives some tips tip. If you're looking on dating web sites some basic things protect your identity make a dummy email delays are named going to birthday. As grueling as it is read the terms and conditions look at the refund policy look at the cancellation and check to see if criminal background checks are run because typically. They're not allow you had no idea you know I edit your eye tears arguing don't give money or take money ex candidate. I gave some money MIJ date profile last week and I farmers only profile I also get my day in the current state that lives. Christian ago.

