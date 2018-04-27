Merkel to visit White House today

In stark contrast to the "bromance" French President Emmanuel Macron enjoyed with Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit will be all business. ABC News' Jordyn Phelps has a preview.
1:48 | 04/27/18

