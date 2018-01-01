Transcript for A mini New Year's

That is a lot of luck at Times Square where it is cleanup time now why did you. From what we thought just a few hours ago of course celebrating new years eve in Times Square as a bucket list event for so many but as we saw this year braving a winter weather can be tough. This morning our own world news now polka mass are very Mitchell may have to stumbled on a new way to celebrate in Times Square. But stay warm home. Hypothermia. Is not a good way to start the new year. You'll always fine me out here at midnight ringing in the new year in subfreezing weather. We know what the city needs. An indoor Times Square. The welcome to go and it gave this a completely adolescent experience located in the heart of Times Square. We have over 300 represented cities in here including. I'm many times and even Jumbotron. How many technicians and artisans and take to make his. It's took a little over 800 artist's model makers architects designers they're just my bus late inning catches right there. Anderson Cooper in Times Square. Here and love me do it live. A Aaron. Yeah. I'm happy. Good. I. It's okay. News okay it's not like me. Wow now. Let me. We eat. And here he. Air from love and hate. I'm rusty times plan. I think the idea of Times Square with that off. Old I do as well possible bathrooms and such not a giant walking through the city badly battered and one half pipe in the traffic looked like a nightmare it dead involved got. Little whereabouts or what you know much warmer. What we love you guys enjoyed your new year gaps. Doing your new year that I'm with you Kenneth Gibson is enjoying his new year and is night up. And I've got a fever. And the only prescription. It's worked out well happy day everybody in the area.

