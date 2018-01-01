-
Now Playing: Barry's Book Report
-
Now Playing: 5 Colorado sheriff's deputies were shot, 1 fatally, when responding to call of a disturbance
-
Now Playing: Bowl games preview
-
Now Playing: A mini New Year's
-
Now Playing: How to curb your screen addiction in the new year
-
Now Playing: Top 5 financial tips to start the year out right
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas rings in 2018
-
Now Playing: Crystal ball drops in Times Square to mark 2018
-
Now Playing: 29-year-old deputy killed in Denver suburb shootout
-
Now Playing: Restaurant staff chips in to give the gift of color to colorblind co-worker
-
Now Playing: Two security guards shot to death in a casino near the Las Vegas Strip
-
Now Playing: New laws that will be rung in with the New Year
-
Now Playing: Terrorism scare inside a Houston hotel causes panic
-
Now Playing: Life-threatening cold gripping much of the country
-
Now Playing: NYPD focuses to keep America's largest New Year's Eve party safe
-
Now Playing: Former NYPD Commissioner on NYE preparations: 'More planning for this event than any that I can remember'
-
Now Playing: California man arrested in suspected swatting case that led to an innocent man's death
-
Now Playing: Theme for New Year's Eve ball is the 'gift of serenity'
-
Now Playing: More than a million people are expected to descend on Times Square for the New Year's Eve ball drop
-
Now Playing: High level of security in Times Square for New Year's Eve