-
Now Playing: Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue's cover model cried when she found out she was chosen
-
Now Playing: Meet the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue's 2018 cover model
-
Now Playing: High school student trying to overcome drug addiction and become a model
-
Now Playing: Climber dies after fall on Mount Hood, several others rescued
-
Now Playing: Model Pietro Boselli reveals his workout secrets
-
Now Playing: Rob Porter's first wife speaks out
-
Now Playing: Weekend rewind
-
Now Playing: Government goes into brief shutdown as senator delays votes
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Peter Rabbit' & 'Fifty Shades Freed'
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: White House top aide resigns
-
Now Playing: US speed skater refuses to march in Olympic opening ceremony
-
Now Playing: Senate agrees to $300B federal spending deal
-
Now Playing: Taking a night safari in Dubai
-
Now Playing: Top White House aide resigns amid domestic violence allegations
-
Now Playing: High Flying: A look inside Emirates first class
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens to shut down government over immigration
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' week 6 recap
-
Now Playing: Trump's lawyers oppose special counsel interview
-
Now Playing: Growing global stock market concerns
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: Trump declassifies GOP memo