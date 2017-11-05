Every mother counts

More
Model Christy Turlington Burns' life changed after she almost died giving birth. Ten years later, her new passion is to make the medical care that saved her own life accessible to all. She sat down with ABC News' Lynda Lopez.
2:39 | 05/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Every mother counts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47342501,"title":"Every mother counts","duration":"2:39","description":"Model Christy Turlington Burns' life changed after she almost died giving birth. Ten years later, her new passion is to make the medical care that saved her own life accessible to all. She sat down with ABC News' Lynda Lopez.","url":"/WNN/video/mother-counts-47342501","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.