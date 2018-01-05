Transcript for Mueller gives list of questions to Trump's lawyers

And now to a new development in the Russia investigation we're learning about a long list of questions at special counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask president try ABC news has confirmed the authenticity of nearly fifty questions published by the New York Times. A cover everything from the firing of FBI director James call me to the infamous meeting. With Don junior at trump tower ABC's Elizabeth herd joins us now with the details good morning Elizabeth. That's her candies and Diana and that's not all this list and gold bond to cover a variety of issues as an agent. Including questions about the president's tweaks his firings and his campaign contacted bottom line. In many cases Mueller wants to know what the president knew and wet. Will he or won't he. We still don't know if president trouble sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller would negotiations continuing for that potential interview. But now we are learning there's a list of about four dozen questions that smaller ones to ask the president. Overnight ABC news confirming the authenticity of that list published by the New York Times. The questions ranging from the president interaction with former FBI director James coney. And his reaction to the recusal of attorney general Jeff Sessions. Other questions touching on possible election meddling. ABC news has previously reported on a list of topics Muller if intrastate and probing. Which also include the firing of former national security advisor Michael Flynn. And now and they missed 2016 trump tower campaign meeting with Don junior Jared Kushner Paul manna for. And Russian warrior. No collusion which I knew anyway no coordination no nothing president trump has always maintained the Russia investigation was quote a total witch hunt. He recently praised the latest heavily redacted report from the Republicans. On the House Intelligence Committee. That report concluded there was no evidence of campaign collusion with the Russians during the twin sixteen election in which. The president called a vindication. Where were honored it was a great report but Democrats on the committee called the report. Fundamentally flawed. But the Republicans prematurely ended the investigation. Now as for the list of those questions were reportedly from Mueller. Or so far both the truck legal team and a special counsel's office declined to comment when contacted by ABC news can to finance our Elizabeth her joining us here studio with the latest thank you.

