Transcript for Mueller told Trump's lawyers about a potential subpoena

Good music good morning on this busy Wednesday we begin with the looming showdown in the Russian investigations this after warning the president. May be hit with a subpoena as he pushes for a face to face interview special counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly raised the possibility of forcing president trump. To go before a grand jury ABC Serena Marshall has a new details her any good morning. Candace and good morning to you and this meeting reportedly happened in early march after negotiations stalled following the abrupt departure of the president's lead lawyer Johns out. Negotiations have now resumed as the president added really Rudy Giuliani to his legal defense team. Possible face brewing between the president and special counsel Robert Mueller telling mr. drums legal team that he can compel him to testify. If the president declined a request for an interview. First reported by the Washington Post and confirmed by ABC news Mueller told mr. Trump's legal team after months of negotiations. He could potentially seek a grand jury subpoena. In the investigation the president has continually slammed. Russia come get me. The news comes a day after the president called the list of nearly fifty possible questions Mueller has her president trump. A disgraceful leak even though it was his own defense team Jason hello who created the list. Male callers investigators and they went through subject kept herself pictured perception that they wanted to ask about what the president's lawyers did he wrote down all the things they came up with these 49 question. The White House deflecting questions. I refer you to the president's. Outside personal attorneys as the president's former national security advisor Michael Palin appears to still be cooperating with investigators. In court they requested two more months before sentencing Flint for lying to the FBI. Meanwhile deputy attorney general rod Rosen Stein who appointed a special counsel promising now. The Department of Justice is not gonna be extorted after house Republicans drafted articles of impeachment against him. Now it this subpoena is issued the president's legal team would face an uphill battle if they wanted to block it the Supreme Court has ruled unanimously in the past that a subpoena issued as part of a pending criminal prosecution. Does overcome presidential executive privilege claimed by the president. But his legal team and a special counsel's office have decline to comments. Tennis and ice ring a Marshall following the developments overnight in DC thank you.

