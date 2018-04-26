Transcript for National Pretzel Day

Not for Russell day piping hot or straight out of Baghdad and everybody loves a friend so. Or will answer to find out more. This is my weakness I don't quote remember in the past then tried flipping burgers at white castle. But didn't have what it takes to please go at and T ends you guys be digits of that okay. April 26 the most important day of the year. It's carb loading Christmas. It's hot out of the up and Chanukah it Saint Patrick's Day but salty. That's grades. National pretzel day. An entire 24 hour period when calories don't count and butter is good for you don't get it twisted I celebrated big time. We are here. On the most important day of the year arguably. Any any hand. Celebrating national pretzel day. My new friend and fellow pretzel and the easiest way and agreed to let me join me and skins team in honor of this high holy day to try my hand a pretzel making. And illicit. Today actually is whole you. Sort. Many many years ago. Some months would have their young man for the summer during when that wasn't full time coming in and pretty all day and they prayed like bits. So he was going into bake his bread and heat they sit in the kind of in the shape of the young men praying like back and it signifies the father the son. The holy spirit. So now that I knew god was on my side a figure died there are some gloves on and get my twist on. But we aren't going to cut eight strip. Now I would like you to take it and stretched out of bed. Don't. I am so you're gonna hold. The fractal like this fingers down and then it's gonna be out like. Not filling a pole and twisted around and Brock now you can help me. Thanks to lane and her reconstructive surgery. My Dell miraculously wound up looking something like a pretzel. Get out left they got talent drop. Lynn thank god you're here Kirk. But with the hard part behind me that dealt with now ready for a quick back dipping even affiliation that creates the perfect golden brown for our pretzels. By the way I asked if that solution could help me get a nice golden brown glow. And unfortunately was told it only works on pretzels. Anyway back to land an anti ends. Anything lightly salted because we like it to be timid three grains of salt per byte so I channel my inner souls day. And got creative chaos. Van with our pretzels perfectly salted. Had a chance to chat about my favorite part of any assignment this national pretzel day not only can eat pretzels from Nancy and the you can also. Where pretzels from Nancy and so just give me a second I'll be right back. To adopt. OK so now that I have my official visor and my official paper and yet let's talk fashion. And pretzels we have six started that it created. They clothing line for NTN. You heard that right a clothing line from anti hands good news of this card could to word. I had Linda helped rehearsed my neck gala and thrifts are you. Wearing today and you will say well Ryan Seacrest thank you for asking I'm wearing a frontal above the line from anti hands. And then I remembered I was and at the met gala I was at an anti ends inside Macy's Herald Square. With pretzels and the other. Oops so we pulled them out of the out of it did a quick flip and a dip in butter and finally my pretzels were ready to be put in the display case. So how did I do. Somewhere else do you have represented any end so well and for that. I am going to award you our goal didn't prep so award. Michael Phelps has nothing on me the menu fling and inflated ego. Is finally go time the proof is in the flavor. I have the best teacher in the world yesterday it could cook. Oh my god it is so good. Happy national pretzel day everybody. Our and we have our anti ends fashion store going on here that's when Larry Bird yeah. There's a busy verdict they have yet Soto. That the citizens like a boy's small world the which is what you. Let you guys what do you prefer hard pretzels are soft pretzels office. Soft pretzels by Barney absolutely right we're these people like hard pretzels back negative side between the butter ball and the sentiment ones out such. 280 million Bigelow a fan on their pretzel so that you're attracted to them I don't know but it they sold it as a clone like well yeah it's. No young gun shows out there who have actually that's not that he's glad I think. Been a conflict.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.