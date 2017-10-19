Transcript for Niger ambush investigation begins after soldiers' deaths

The new fallout in the ice this attack that killed four American soldiers in Africa the White House is being pressed to explain what went wrong as it defends the president's phone call with the widow. Of one of the soldiers who died a Florida congresswoman is standing by her Carrick is it. Excuse me characterization that call sin the president didn't seem to know the dead soldier's name. The president meanwhile has called Frederick O Wilson's claim a complete fabrication. At the same time one key senator saying the White House isn't doing enough to explain what exactly happened to those heroes on the ground. This morning a team of military experts are looking into how US troops were ambushed by dozens of heavily armed crisis fighters. Four Americans killed in that attack two weeks ago the body of one of the David Johnson wasn't found for two days. Hundreds of troops are in this year as part of the war on terror. At a pentagon wants an -- military leaders missed warning signs. Another person asking for answers Senator John McCain the chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee. McCain claims the White House is not being upfront about what happened juror in the ambush. The president satisfied. He knows everything he needs to know about this particular race. I don't think the president can never be satisfied win. There's loss of life from men and women in the uniform the incident already raising the potential prospect of a been Ghazi like investigation. You were called when congress looked into that deadly attack on a US consulate. Is going to be missed that prompts did not. Because they are so many answered questions about the conversation. Want to out what the president of the United States. Already conversely. The administration also facing criticism over how would first announced the troop deaths in this year. The White House confirms a condolence statement in the president's name was drafted hours after the incident. But it never went up instead Press Secretary senator Sanders chose to make a statement in the brief from room the next day. The president did not mention the fallen American soldiers for twelve dates.

