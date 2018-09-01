Transcript for North Korea to send delegation to Winter Olympics

I ever gonna start though this half hour overseas and the breaking news a rare agreement on the Korean Peninsula both sides coming to the negotiating table. You have the rising tensions over Kim Jung runs growing nuclear arsenal. North Korea has agreed to send a delegation across the border could take part in the Winter Olympics next month. The gesture could lead to additional high stakes talks about more pressing issues we get the latest from ABC's Joseph each up. Kenneth and Maggie the two countries are finally communicating in 25 mines the mood here very positive. North Korean officials walked across the border line early morning at the truth image with staff and reporters. Welcomed by South Korean officials hobby ongoing inside the house of keen on the seventh died a pretty spectacular but just in from the north. I opened the meeting to life broadcast. They're competent leader saying he wants to show their sincere efforts and talk and make it transparent. Itself counters. The just thing going like they check if necessary. North Koreans are also boasting they are here to give the entire nation a New Year's gift with the freshest conclusion. The north wants to send high level officials athletes group of cheerleaders and their tech Punto demonstration team you. The south suggest that resuming military talks and discuss denuclearization. That was quickly it. The lord. Over rob a reaction hearing so it's full of optimism the north. Showing very strong determination to make this worked out says they hope this opportunity T could be to a groundbreaking momenta and towards peace on the Korean Peninsula can this Maggie Joey thinks how much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.