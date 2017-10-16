Transcript for Oil rig explosion near New Orleans

Oil worker is missing several more are injured after an oil rig explosion so that explosion on board that rig located right there in Lake Pontchartrain just north of New Orleans a blast so powerful. It was felt miles away in the lakeside suburb of Kenner. The fireball lighting up the nighttime sky. New video this morning shows flames ripping through this oil platform in Lake Pontchartrain. Just moments earlier people several miles away reported a large boom. The explosion shaking nearby homes. Well. Real or it. All the talk aren't out. The Coast Guard rushing in helping to rescue seven crew members were taken to the hospital critically injured. But overnight at least one worker remained missing we have several boats still. Conducting a search and rescue mission along with a helicopter and a Coast Guard the other major concern. Oil leaking into their lake just miles away from New Orleans. So our first objective from the firefighting standpoint is we tried to stop the oil float does any. And and at that point would have to. Who wouldn't let it burn all just prior to the explosion workers had been using cleaning chemicals. Investigators are now on the scene trying to figure out what caused that explosion and fire. And we should note that five of the seven workers who were rescued are in critical condition at this hour authorities say any oil leak will be small in size.

