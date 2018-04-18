Transcript for Passengers describe jet engine exploding midair

Right now we turn to the engine explosion on a Southwest Airlines flight the woman who was killed and nearly sucked out of that plane. Has been identified as Jennifer Reardon a bank executive and mother of two from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Passengers are now describing the moment the window she was sitting next to shattered. All of us thought. This might be ends this morning it terrifying first account from the deadly midair explosion. It's shortly after takeoff. And we eat. Card and allowed Italy and the plane started shaking. Like nothing I've ever experienced before it was unlike the plane was coming heart. The southwest flight from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas. When it suddenly had to be diverted to Philadelphia it's believed the plane's engine exploded shattering a window in the fourteenth row Jennifer Reardon was sitting in the seat next to that window witnesses say she was nearly sucked out of the plane. Peggy Phillips who retired registered nurse rushed to Riordan's. Eight of them when a friend and in this section negative pressure to pull her outside playing personally he's a wonderful man in the UT and at passenger. The latest managed to get her back inside the crying and layered and we started CPR and. Phillips says she performed CPR and reared in for twenty minutes until the plane made the emergency landing. But the mother of two was pronounced dead at a hospital. That you can possibly imagine going through. The wind up an airplane at about 600 miles an hour. And hitting. Even the fuselage or the link. With your body with your name. They end. I think I can probably tell you that there was significant. Trauma to the body. Another passenger Marty Martinez started streaming live on FaceBook after the oxygen masks fell from the ceiling. He later wrote on FaceBook. I literally bought Wi-Fi as the plane was going down because I wanted to be able to reach the people I loved thinking these are my final moments on earth. As part of the investigation the NTSB is focusing on the engine to determine why it came apart the head of the agency says a piece of the engine was found seventy miles away from the air. Ports very unusual. And so we are taking this event extremely seriously. This should not happen and we want to find out why it happened so that we can make sure that the preventive measures are put in place for the. Out west CEO says the airline's entire fleet will undergo intense inspections between an overnight Southwest Airlines paid tribute to the tragedy. Changing its logo on Twitter and the normally colorful heart to a great one. And the NTSB is also looking at a similar incident and 26 team when a southwest flight to Orlando had to make an emergency landing. After a piece of the engine punctured a hole about the way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.