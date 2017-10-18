Transcript for President receiving backlash for statement

The president is now facing accusations that he made insensitive comments. To the widow of a fallen service yeah all of this according to a congresswoman who listened to part of the conversation. The young mother was apparently told her husband. Knew what he signed up for moments before seeing has casket as it returned from West Africa. Overnight the widow of US army sergeants were David Johnson seen here six months pregnant. Visibly shaken he leaned against his flag draped coffin. As his remains returned home to South Florida. Just moments earlier my used to Johnson sat on the phone with president trump in a five minute phone call that was meant to console. But according to one congresswoman the president's words did the opposite trump reportedly telling her he knew what he signed up for. But when it happens it hurts anyway. You don't think. The president of that you and I did the business consultant. Who gave his life like his country he isn't all. Democratic congresswoman Frederica Wilson listen by speakerphone to the president's call. Asked them to give me the following. And I was gonna curse him out. Sargent Johnson was one of four US soldiers killed in an ambush in the west African republic of this year nearly two weeks ago. The president remained silent on the death of those American fighters for twelve days when pressed during a news conference about his delay. He says he would be reaching out to the family at some point. And then this misleading statement. The traditional way if you look at President Obama and other presidents the most of them. Did make calls a lot of them didn't make calls I like to call when it's appropriate when I think I am able to do it. They have made the ultimate sacrifice. Now it's mr. Trump's own words to that young mother of two drawing anger over night. The White House releasing a statement the president's conversations with the families of American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Our private. And the congresswoman by the way that was there is a staunch critic of mr. trump and she admits that she did not hear the entire conversation with the president. The sergeants widow has not commented on the phone call with the president as well.

